Halak is in line to start Tuesday night's game against New Jersey, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

With Tuukka Rask (upper body) still out, Halak is slated to be backed up by Daniel Vladar, who is a candidate to start Thursday night's game against the Penguins. Bolstering Halak's cause Tuesday is that both Brad Marchand (COVID-19 protocol) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) are set to return to the Bruins' lineup.