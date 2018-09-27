Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Turns aside 33 shots in OT loss

Halak stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings in preseason action.

The Bruins' No. 2 goalie turned in a solid performance, and he had little chance on the game-winner, a quick shot from the slot by Wings' first-round pick Filip Zadina. Halak won't see the kind of workload for Boston that he did last season with the Islanders, but the 33-year-old should provide Tuukka Rask with a reliable backup in 2018-19.