Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Turns aside 33 shots in OT loss
Halak stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings in preseason action.
The Bruins' No. 2 goalie turned in a solid performance, and he had little chance on the game-winner, a quick shot from the slot by Wings' first-round pick Filip Zadina. Halak won't see the kind of workload for Boston that he did last season with the Islanders, but the 33-year-old should provide Tuukka Rask with a reliable backup in 2018-19.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Solid showing in China•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Signed to back up Rask•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Heading to Boston•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Worst season of career•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues success against Rangers•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...