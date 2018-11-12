Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Turns in another stellar performance

Halak stopped 37 shots on 38 attempts in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Sunday.

The veteran netminder has been a pleasant surprise, as he's gone 6-1-2 with a .945 save percentage and 1.77 GAA in 11 games this season. Then again, this might not be all that shocking for those who have followed Halak's career. The 33-year-old is widely inconsistent, but he also has incredible hot streaks like the one he's on at the moment. Feel free to ride the wave, but make sure to jump off before it comes crashing down too hard. Halak will continue to see the bulk of the work in net until Tuukka Rask returns to the team.