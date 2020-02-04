Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Wednesday start on tap
Halak will start Wednesday night's road game against Chicago.
Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask will draw the start Tuesday against Vancouver, with Halak getting the nod the next night versus the Blackhawks. The Bruins -- who top the Atlantic Division with 74 points -- have won three straight games, two of which Halak started, lifting his record to 13-6-6 in the process.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.