Halak will start Wednesday night's road game against Chicago.

Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask will draw the start Tuesday against Vancouver, with Halak getting the nod the next night versus the Blackhawks. The Bruins -- who top the Atlantic Division with 74 points -- have won three straight games, two of which Halak started, lifting his record to 13-6-6 in the process.

