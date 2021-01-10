Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday that Halak will see action in one of the Bruins' first three games, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

The Bruins kick off the season with a three-game road trip beginning in New Jersey on Thursday. Tuukka Rask will be between the pipes for the opener, but Halak will start one of the next two games -- either the following Saturday or Monday. The team deployed a similar tandem last year, as Halak started 29 games while Rask started 41. Halak posted an admirable .919 save percentage and a 2.39 GAA en route to an 18-6-6 record last year.