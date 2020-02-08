Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Sunday
Halak will man the visitor's crease Sunday in Detroit, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Tuukka Rask will serve as Boston's starter for Saturday's game versus Arizona; meanwhile, Halak will go Sunday against the Red Wings. Detroit is 1-8-1 in its last 10, so Halak has great value in this matchup. On the season, the Bruins' backup holds a 14-6-6 record, including three straight wins, across 26 appearances
