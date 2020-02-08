Halak will man the visitor's crease Sunday in Detroit, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Tuukka Rask will serve as Boston's starter for Saturday's game versus Arizona; meanwhile, Halak will go Sunday against the Red Wings. Detroit is 1-8-1 in its last 10, so Halak has great value in this matchup. On the season, the Bruins' backup holds a 14-6-6 record, including three straight wins, across 26 appearances