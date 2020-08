Halak allowed four goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

It was Halak's first loss since he took over the No. 1 goaltending role from the departed Tuukka Rask, bringing to a halt his four-game winning streak. Halak, who saw his playoff save percentage dip to 916, hasn't dropped back-to-back starts since mid-January. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 3 on Wednesday.