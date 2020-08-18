Halak stopped 16 of 19 shots Monday in a 4-3 win over Carolina in Game 4.

Halak and the Bruins trailed 2-0 well into the third period before Boston erupted for four consecutive goals. That stretch was interrupted when Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen made it a 4-3 game with 1:27 remaining on what was the Hurricanes' first shot of the period to that point. It wasn't a pretty statistical night for Halak, but he's now won both of his starts as Boston's lead netminder since Tuukka Rask elected to opt out of the postseason.