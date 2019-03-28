Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Wins third in a row
Halak stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Halak won for a third straight time, despite him giving up three goals for a second straight game. Luckily, Boston has scored 13 goals in the last two games Halak has started, providing the netminder plenty of room for error. His record on the year now stands at 21-10-4.
