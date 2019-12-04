Halak stopped 24 shots in a 2-0 shutout victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The veteran has turned aside 86 of 89 shots (.966) in his last three games to build a three-game winning streak. Owners should take advantage of this hot streak, but Halak has played well all season. He is 7-1-3 with a 2.14 GAA and .934 save percentage in 11 games this season.