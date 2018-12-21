Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Yet another strong performance

Halak made 24 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Halak's strong play continued Thursday, just three days after a shutout over Montreal. Tuukka Rask's game has improved of late, but it's hard to argue with Halak's success. Will it be three-straight starts for the Czech next time out? This certainly bears attention.

