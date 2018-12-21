Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Yet another strong performance
Halak made 24 saves in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.
Halak's strong play continued Thursday, just three days after a shutout over Montreal. Tuukka Rask's game has improved of late, but it's hard to argue with Halak's success. Will it be three-straight starts for the Czech next time out? This certainly bears attention.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...