Halak stopped 25 of 29 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Halak didn't receive a lot of help on any of the Philadelphia goals, three of which came on odd-man rushes and the fourth on a missed defensive assignment on the doorstep. Halak received the starting nod with Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) unavailable, so this is a situation to keep an eye on going forward.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Starting against Philadelphia•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Inks one-year extension•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: No regulation losses since Jan. 19•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Thursday start on tap•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Hangs on to top Dallas•