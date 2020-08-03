Halak stopped 25 of 29 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Halak didn't receive a lot of help on any of the Philadelphia goals, three of which came on odd-man rushes and the fourth on a missed defensive assignment on the doorstep. Halak received the starting nod with Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) unavailable, so this is a situation to keep an eye on going forward.