Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Yields two in relief, starting Thursday
Halak stopped 16 of 18 shots from the Capitals in relief of Tuukka Rask on the way to a 7-0 loss Wednesday. The plan is for the former to start Thursday against host Buffalo.
Despite not starting in the opener, Halak actually saw more crease time (32:32) than Boston's traditional starter. He surrendered a power-play goal from John Carlson and Lars Eller snuck one past him on a breakaway, making this a rather unfair blemish on the season-opening ledger for Halak, at least as far as his rate stats are concerned. The ex-Islander did make a big sprawling stop on Nathan Walker, so at least there's that.
