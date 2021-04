Tinordi exited Sunday's win over the Capitals in the third period and didn't return, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Tinordi was hit hard into the boards by Garnet Hathaway, who received a game misconduct for his actions. Head coach Bruce Cassidy hinted that Tinordi is being evaluated for a concussion, but he didn't provide a definitive update on Tinordi's status.