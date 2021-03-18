Tinordi (upper body) won't play in Thursday's game against the Sabres, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't think Tinordi will be ready for Saturday's rematch, either. Jack Ahcan will make his NHL debut in Tinordi's place Thursday.
