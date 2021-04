Tinordi and Steven Kampfer won't be in the Bruins' lineup Tuesday against the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

After being forced out of Sunday's win over the Capitals following a hit, Tinordi reportedly felt good Monday, but he'll sit out Tuesday night's contest along with Kampfer, with the Bruins welcoming back regulars Matt Grzelcyk and Jakub Zboril to their lineup. Tinordi thus returns to his role as a spare blueliner for the team.