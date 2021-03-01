Tinordi was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Boston snagged Tinordi off waivers Saturday as the team's blue line has been ravished by injuries. Once the 29-year-old clears protocols, he should be ready to debut with the Bruins. He'll be questionable for Wednesday's game against the Capitals.
