Tinordi (upper body) is on track to return to action Thursday night against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Per the report, Tinordi is slated to work on the Bruins' third defensive pairing Thursday, along with Steven Kampfer. Meanwhile, fellow blueliners Kevan Miller (knee), Brandon Carlo (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (hand) and John Moore (undisclosed) remain sidelined.