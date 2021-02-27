Tinordi was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Tinordi has played seven games for the Predators this season, averaging 16:34 of ice time and producing no points. The 29-year-old will add depth on Bruins' blue line, specifically on the left side because Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) and Jeremy Lauzon (hand) -- both left-handed shots -- are on injured reserve.
