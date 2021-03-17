Tinordi sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh and will not return.
Tinordi registered two shots in 10:55 of ice time prior to his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown at this point, but an update on his status should be forthcoming.
