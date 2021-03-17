Tinordi (upper body) is unlikely to play in Thursday's game versus the Sabres, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.
Tinordi was hurt on a hard hit by Brandon Tanev in the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Penguins. The 29-year-old Tinordi doesn't seem to be trending in the right direction for a quick recovery. If he's officially ruled out for Thursday, Jack Ahcan or Urho Vaakanainen were named by head coach Bruce Cassidy as possible replacements for Tinordi on the third pairing.
