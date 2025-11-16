Viel has played in four straight games for the Bruins after suiting up in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

On the year, Viel has appeared in seven of the Bruins' 20 games, logging five shots on net, 24 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-2 rating. He'll likely get a look in the lineup while the team is missing all of Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), John Beecher (upper body), Elias Lindholm (lower body) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body). Don't be surprised to see Viel head back to the press box once the Bruins near full health up front.