Viel inked a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Boston on Monday.

Viel's deal will convert to a one-way contract in year two, which is a good sign for the Bruins' long-term confidence in the winger. Still, Viel is already 27 years of age and has played in just 49 NHL games across three seasons with the Sharks. None of those appearances game last season, with Viel spending the entire campaign in the minors with AHL Manitoba. With the Moose, Viel notched 17 goals and 23 assists in 69 regular-season contests.