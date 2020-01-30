Play

The Bruins promoted Lauzon from AHL Providence on Thursday.

Lauzon was sent to Providence on Jan. 22 so he could continue to play during the NHL's All-Star break, but he'll be on hand as Boston's seventh defenseman for Friday's matchup with Winnipeg. The 22-year-old has potted one goal in two appearances with the Bruins this season.

