Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Called to floor
Lauzon will have a hearing with the NHL's Player Safety department Sunday following his hit on Coyotes' forward, Derek Stepan, during Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
Lauzon received a match penalty on the play for contacting Stepan's head. Expect the league to announce its decision early in the day, at which point it'll be known whether Lauzon will be eligible to dress against the Red Wings.
