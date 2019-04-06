Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Called up for regular-season finale
Lauzon was called up from AHL Providence for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Lightning, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Lauzon will be in action for the final game of the regular season since Brandon Carlo is resting up for the playoffs -- he'll also join allied defensemen Kevan Miller (lower body) and John Moore (upper body) in the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...