Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Called up from minors Monday
Lauzon was emergency recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.
Lauzon hopefully never actually left Beantown after having been sent back to the minors Sunday. The need to bring in another defenseman doesn't bode well for Charlie McAvoy (upper body) or Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) being ready for Tuesday's clash with Carolina. Further complicating matters on the blue line is Matt Grzelcyk's absence from practice Monday.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Sent back to AHL•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Emergency recalled from minors•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Sent to AHL•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Attends captain's practice•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Development camp participant•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Scores goal in thrilling WJC finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.