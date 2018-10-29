Lauzon was emergency recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.

Lauzon hopefully never actually left Beantown after having been sent back to the minors Sunday. The need to bring in another defenseman doesn't bode well for Charlie McAvoy (upper body) or Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) being ready for Tuesday's clash with Carolina. Further complicating matters on the blue line is Matt Grzelcyk's absence from practice Monday.