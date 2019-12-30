Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Called up to big club
Lauzon was recalled by the Bruins on an emergency basis Monday.
With Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) heading to IR and Connor Clifton (upper body) day-to-day, Lauzon may be needed for Tuesday's road game against the Devils. The 22-year-old Lauzon played 16 games for the Bruins last year, recording a goal and a minus-1 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.