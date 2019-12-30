Play

Lauzon was recalled by the Bruins on an emergency basis Monday.

With Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) heading to IR and Connor Clifton (upper body) day-to-day, Lauzon may be needed for Tuesday's road game against the Devils. The 22-year-old Lauzon played 16 games for the Bruins last year, recording a goal and a minus-1 rating.

