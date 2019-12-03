Lauzon has seven points in 24 games with AHL Providence this season.

A second-round pick by the Boston Bruins in 2015, Lauzon has already sniffed the NHL with 16 games last season, and now looks to grow his skills as one of AHL Providence's top defenders. Lauzon will likely be good enough to crack the NHL within the next three seasons, but it will be tough to jump all the young defenders in Boston's system.