Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Continues building resume
Lauzon has seven points in 24 games with AHL Providence this season.
A second-round pick by the Boston Bruins in 2015, Lauzon has already sniffed the NHL with 16 games last season, and now looks to grow his skills as one of AHL Providence's top defenders. Lauzon will likely be good enough to crack the NHL within the next three seasons, but it will be tough to jump all the young defenders in Boston's system.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.