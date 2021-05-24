GM Don Sweeney noted Monday that the Bruins hope Lauzon (hand) will be available when the team's second-round playoff series starts.

Lauzon, who last suited up May 15, will have some added healing time thanks to the fact that the Bruins have already closed out their first-round playoff series and must now wait for their Round 2 opponent to be determined. Getting Lauzon -- who plays a physical style -- back in the mix would be a big lift to Boston's blue line corps, with rugged veteran Kevan Miller dealing with an undisclosed injury.