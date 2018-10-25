Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Emergency recalled from minors
Lauzon was called up under emergency conditions from AHL Providence on Thursday.
Lauzon may be forced into action right away against the Flyers on Thursday, as Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Kevin Miller (hand) and Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) are all dealing with injuries. The 21-year-old Lauzon currently leads all Providence defensemen with four points and was likely on his way to earning a call-up this season anyway.
