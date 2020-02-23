Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Good to go Saturday
Lauzon (foot) will play Saturday in Vancouver, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Lauzon blocked a shot during Friday's win over Calgary and there was some thought that he'd miss Saturday's clash with the Canucks, but he'll be out there after all. Lauzon will skate on Boston's third defensive pairing.
