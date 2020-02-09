Play

Lauzon was given a two-game suspension from the NHL's Player Safety department Sunday for his hit on Coyotes' forward, Derek Stepan during Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Lauzon was assessed a match penalty on the hit for making contact to Stepan's head. The youngster has no prior history of suspect suspension, however, the league felt a two-game absence was warranted for the dangerous hit. With Lauzon out, the earliest he can return to the lineup is next Saturday's game against the Red Wings.

