Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday that Lauzon (hand) has been skating, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lauzon hasn't played since he fractured his hand in a win over the Flyers on Feb. 21. The 23-year-old is likely just ramping up his conditioning for now, but it's an encouraging step toward his return. Lauzon played in all 16 games prior to this injury, posting three points, 23 shots on net, 40 hits and 23 PIM.