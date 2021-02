Lauzon has a fractured hand and will be reevaluated in a month, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

Lauzon has just three assists through 16 games, but the 23-year-old rearguard's extensive absence creates a hole on a Bruins blue line that isn't exactly teeming with depth. His absence will likely stretch beyond just one month since he'll only be reevaluated at that point.