Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Jumps to big club
Lauzon was recalled by the Bruins on an emergency basis Sunday.
With Charlie McAvoy (concussion), Kevan Miller (hand) and Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) on injured reserve, the Bruins need a seventh defenseman for depth purposes. Lauzon will fill that role, and his first chance to play will be Sunday versus the Golden Knights.
