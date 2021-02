Lauzon (upper body) didn't practice Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

It looks like Lauzon, who was forced out of Sunday's win over the Flyers, will probably miss Thursday's game against the Islanders. On the plus side for the Bruins' defensive corps, however, Kevan Miller (rest) and Jakub Zboril (upper body) are both candidate to return to the team's lineup Thursday night.