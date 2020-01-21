Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Moves up to Boston
The Bruins recalled Lauzon from AHL Providence on Tuesday.
The Bruins will exchange one seventh defenseman for another, as Lauzon replaces fellow blueliner Steven Kampfer, who was assigned to Providence in a corresponding move. Like Kampfer before him, Lauzon is only expected to function as an insurance option on the back end in the event a player on one of the Bruins' three defensive pairings succumbs to an injury.
