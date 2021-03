Lauzon (hand) is "very, very close" to playing, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Lauzon won't play Saturday against the Sabres, but a return either Sunday or Tuesday versus New Jersey looks plausible for the rugged blueliner. Lauzon, who last suited up Feb. 21, recorded three assists and 23 PIM in 16 games prior to suffering his injury.