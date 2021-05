Lauzon (hand) didn't participate in Sunday's morning line rushes and won't play in Game 5 against the Capitals, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

The Bruins had their top three pairs of defensemen participate, plus a pair of extras, and Lazuzon wasn't among any of them. He's been out of commission since taking a shot to the hand in Game 1. Lauzon's next chance to return will either come in Game 6 on Tuesday or in Game 1 of the next round, depending on the outcome of Game 5.