Lauzon logged the primary assist on the game-tying goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

With the Bruins down 3-2 in the third period, Lauzon pounced on a puck near the blue line and swooped down the right right side before sending a nifty backhand pass to Craig Smith, who fired it home to tie the score. While the assist was just Lauzon's second in nine games to date, Boston's comeback from a 3-0 deficit Monday was in large part fueled by the ability of its young blueliners (Brandon Carlo and Jakub Zboril also made key plays on offense) to get involved in the attack. Though Lauzon's fantasy upside remains limited, the 2015 second-rounder now appears to have solidified himself as an NHL regular and has made his mark as a penalty killer this season.