Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Packs bags for minors
The Bruins reassigned Lauzon to AHL Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Lauzon was recalled for the season finale to provide rest to blueliners who needed it. He may be recalled before Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs if Kevan Miller is still dealing with a lower-body injury.
