Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Promoted from minors
Lauzon (suspension) was called up from AHL Providence on Wednesday.
Despite his promotion, Lauzon won't be eligible to suit up versus Montreal on Wednesday due to his two-game suspension. If Connor Clifton (upper body) remains unavailable versus Detroit and New York on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Lauzon could get a look at a spot in the lineup.
