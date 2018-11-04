Lauzon is still seeing minimal ice time but did pick up 3:14 on the penalty kill during Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Predators.

Although only on his fourth game Lauzon was on the second penalty kill unit as the Bruins shut down all five of the Predators' man-up opportunities. The 21-year-old rookie will remain in the lineup for as long as the Bruins continue to take a beating at the blueline. As of Saturday's game, the Bruins were down four defenders due to injury.