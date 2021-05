Lauzon took a shot off the hand, and his status to play Game 2 against Washington is in question as a result, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lauzon's eight points in 41 regular-season contests didn't do much to move the fantasy needle, so his absence probably wouldn't have much impact. If he can't play, Connor Clifton or Jarred Tinordi would likely take his place on the bottom pairing.