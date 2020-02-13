Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Reassigned to AHL Providence
Lauzon (suspension) served his two-game suspension and was sent down to the minors Thursday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
Lauzon has appeared in seven games for the Bruins this season, in which he notched one goal, 10 shots and 16 PIM. The blueliner figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign and could even be back up prior to Saturday's matchup with Detroit.
