Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Reassigned to minors
Lauzon (suspension) was demoted to AHL Providence on Monday.
Lauzon appeared in five games during this latest stint in the NHL, in which he posted six shots, four hits and 14 PIM while averaging 13:55 of ice time. The blueliner was also handed a two-game suspension, for which he sat against Detroit on Sunday, so will still need to serve one game if called back up from the minors. It's also possible the demotion of Lauzon is a procedural move to save some cap and the Quebec native will be back with the team to serve his ban against Montreal on Wednesday.
