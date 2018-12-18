Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Returns to minors
Lauzon was sent to AHL Providence on Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
We are surprised it took this long for the Bruins to find a better spot on the organizational depth chart for Lauzon considering he was a healthy scratch for the past seven games. It's been tough sledding for Boston's second-round (52nd overall) draft pick from 2015, as he's only produced one goal through his first 15 games at the top level, but the big club has already seen a number of defensemen go down with injuries this season and Lauzon is a call-up candidate having already been in the NHL.
