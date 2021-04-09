Lauzon scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2, blocked a pair of shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Lauzon converted on an assist from Brad Marchand just 33 seconds into the contest. The 23-year-old Lauzon picked up his first goal of the year -- he's also produced four assists, 51 hits, 30 blocked shots and 30 shots on goal through 23 outings. He saw 25:10 of ice time Thursday, likely to help compensate for the absences of Charlie McAvoy (upper body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body).