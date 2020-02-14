Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Secures two-year extension
Lauzon agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.7 million contract extension with Boston on Friday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Lauzon has been bouncing between leagues this season, as the Bruins have wanted him on the roster for game days but need to bank as much cap space as possible. The blueliner will likely land with AHL Providence on a more permanent basis once Connor Clifton (upper body) is cleared to return. Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, Lauzon should be in the mix for a regular spot on the 23-man roster.
